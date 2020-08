Rafael Nadal não vai defender o título no US Open

epa08366231 (FILE) Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during a press conference after losing his quarter final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2020, re-issued 16 April 2020. Nadal said during a radio interview that he thinks it will be difficult to have a big tournament taking place in short- or mid-term. As Wimbledon was already cancelled, the French Open were postponed to 20 September until 04 October and also the US Open in New York are still due to take place from 24 August until 13 September. EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT *** Local Caption *** 55830796

Fotografia: EPA