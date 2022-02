Ucrânia: Rugby Europe suspende todos os eventos na Rússia com efeitos imediatos

TOPSHOT - Bordeaux-Begles' French number 8 Alban Roussel (C) is tackled by Scarlets' Welsh lock Morgan Jones (L) during the European Champions Cup Round 3 Pool B rugby union match between Bordeaux-Begles and Scarlets at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux, south-western France on January 16, 2022. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP