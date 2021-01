Rússia não recorre da suspensão por doping que a afasta de provas internacionais

(FILES) In this file photograph taken on February 16, 2018, a spectator waves a Russian flag in front of The Olympic Rings during the men's preliminary round ice hockey match between the Olympic Athletes from Russia and Slovenia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung. - Sport's highest court will on December 17, 2020, delivers its verdict on whether to overturn Russia's four-year ban from international sport imposed following allegations of state-sanctioned doping. The much-anticipated decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport follows a four-day arbitration hearing between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) at a secret location last month. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Fotografia: Brendan Smialowski/AFP