"Quase morri na Nazaré, é a onda mais perigosa do mundo"

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 25, 2022 spectators watch as a surfer is towed by a jet ski in a wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare on February 25, 2022. - Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on January 5, 2023 while surfing the celebrated Atlantic waves in Portugal, home of the "Nazare Canyon", rated as one of the sport's biggest and most terrifying challenges. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Fotografia: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP