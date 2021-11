Morreu 'Dapin', referência do surf em Portugal

Surfers practise at the Saint-Leu surfing spot, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, on March 26, 2021. - The surfing spots in the Bay of Saint-Leu reopened on March 26, 2021 after the deployment of Zonex, an important operation of "Leu Tropical Surf Team" association and the "Centre Securite Requin" (Shark Safety Centre) aimed at reducing the risk of shark attacks with five major measures: a Water Patrol, surfing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as the shark shield on the surfboards, daily environmental analysis, daytime fishing (PRP2) and longlines with shark activity alerts, set up around the surfing spots. (Photo by Richard BOUHET / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP