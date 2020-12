Governadora de Tóquio não vê qualquer cenário que obrigue a adiar Jogos Olímpicos

epa08861625 Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori (L), Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (2-L), and Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto (2-R) attend a meeting in Tokyo, Japan, 04 December 2020. The Tokyo Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the Japanese Government held a three-party meeting to discuss allocation of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games additional costs of 2.83 billion USD (2,32 billion euro) due to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. EPA/JAPAN POOL JAPAN POOL VIA JIJI PRESS / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE / JAPAN OUT

