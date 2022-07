COI diz que sem Shinzo Abe Jogos de Tóquio'2020 "nunca se teriam celebrado"

epaselect epa08317645 The Olympic Rings monument in front of the Japan Olympic Committee headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 24 March 2020. Later in the day, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to hold phone talks with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach of Germany regarding the possible postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to the coronavirus COVID19 pandemic. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Fotografia: EPA