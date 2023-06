COI confirma retirada do reconhecimento à Federação Internacional de Boxe

This general view shows the Olympic rings on display in front of The City Hall in Paris on March 13, 2023, ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. - In 500 days, the 2024 Summer Olympics will burst into life in Paris as the teams float down the River Seine on barges in a unique opening ceremony for a games that will involve the return of full crowds of spectators to the world's greatest sporting spectacle after the Covid-blighted Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021 and the Winter Olympics in Beijing last year. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP