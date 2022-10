México vai continuar a receber a Fórmula 1 até 2025

epa10267366 Mexican Formula One driver Sergio 'Checo' Perez, of Red Bull Racing, takes part at a press conference, prior to the Mexican Grand Prix on 30 October, in Mexico City, Mexico, 26 October 2022. Perez said that there are several talented drivers in Latin America, but they do not make it to Formula 1 due to lack of opportunities. EPA/Mario Guzman

Fotografia: EPA