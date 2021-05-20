Confira a lista de inscritos no Rali de Portugal
Veja todos os pilotos inscritos no Rali de Portugal, que esta quinta-feira se inicia.
LISTA DE INSCRITOS NO RALI DE PORTUGAL
1. Sébastien Ogier-J. Ingrassia (Toyota Yaris WRC) WRC
6. Dani Sordo-B. Rozada (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) WRC
7. Pierre-Louis Loubet-F. Haut-Labourdette (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) WRC
8. Ott Tänak-M. Järveoja (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) WRC
11. Thierry Neuville-M. Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) WRC
16. Adrien Fourmaux-R. Jamoul (Ford Fiesta WRC) WRC
18. Takamoto Katsuta-D. Barritt (Toyota Yaris WRC) WRC
33. Elfyn Evans-S. Martin (Toyota Yaris WRC) WRC
44. Gus Greensmith-C. Patterson (Ford Fiesta WRC) WRC
69. Kalle Rovanperä-J. Halttunen (Toyota Yaris WRC) WRC
21. Marco Bulacia-M. Der Ohannesian (Skoda Fabia Evo) WRC2
22. Esapekka Lappi-J. Ferm (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) WRC2
23. Mads Ostberg-T. Eriksen (Citroen C3) WRC 2
24. Teemu Suninen-M. Markkula (Ford Fiesta Rally2) WRC 2
25. Nikolay Gryazin-K. Aleksandrov (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) WRC2
26. Eric Camilli-F. Buresi (Citroën C3) WRC 2
27. Ole Christian Veiby-J. Andersson (Hyundai i20 R5) WRC 2
28. Martin Prokop-V. Chytka (Ford Fiesta Rally2) WRC 2
29. Georg Linnamäe Georg-V. Korsia (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) WRC 2
30. Oliver Solberg-A. Johnston (Hyundai i20 R5) WRC2
31. Tom Kristensson Tom-D. Arhusiander (Ford Fiesta Rally2) WRC2
32. Yohan Rossel-A. Coria (Citroën C3)
34. Nicolas Ciamin-Y. Roche Yannick (Citroën C3)
35. Kajetan Kajetanowicz-M. Szczepaniak (Skoda Fabia Evo)
36. Egon Kaur-S. Simm (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)
37. Emil Lindholm-M. Korhonen (Skoda Fabia Evo)
38. Chris Ingram-R. Whittock (Skoda Fabia Evo)
39. Fabrizio Zaldivar-C. Barrio (Skoda Fabia Evo)
40. Gregor Jeets-A. Toom (Skoda Fabia Evo)
41. Niki Mayr-Melnhof-L. Welsersheimb (Ford Fiesta Rally2)
42. Armindo Araújo-L. Ramalho (Skoda Fabia Evo)
43. Bruno Magalhães-C. Magalhães (Hyundai i20 R5)
45. Ricardo Teodósio Ricardo-J. Teixeira (Skoda Fabia Evo)
46. José Pedro Fontes-I. Ponte (Citroën C3)
47. Bernardo Sousa-V. Calado (Skoda Fabia R5)
48. Miguel Correia-A. Costa (Skoda Fabia Evo)
49. Alberto Heller-M. Martí (Citroën C3)
50. Pedro Meireles-M.Castro (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)
51. Jan Solans-Rodrigo Sanjuan de Eusebio (Citroën C3)
52. Pepe Lópex-D. Vallejo Diego (Skoda Fabia Evo)
53. Paulo Neto-V. Hugo (Skoda Fabia R5)
54. Emilio Fernández-Ruben Garcia (Skoda Fabia Evo)
55. Diogo Salvi-J. Carvalho (Skoda Fabia R5)
56. Josh McErlean-K. Williams (Hyundai i20 R5)
57. André Villas-Boas-G. Magalhães (Citroën C3)
58. João Fernando Ramos-J. Janela (Skoda Fabia R5)
59. Jon Armstrong Jon-P. Hall (Ford Fiesta Rally4)
60. Martins Sesks-R. Francis (Ford Fiesta Rally4)
61. Sami Pajari-M. Salminen (Ford Fiesta Rally4)
62. Lauri Joona-A. Koponen (Ford Fiesta Rally4)
63. Martin Koci-P. Tesinsky (Ford Fiesta Rally4)
64. William Creighton-L. Regan (Ford Fiesta Rally4)
65. Raul Badiu-R. Fetean (Ford Fiesta Rally4)
66. Robert Virves-S. Pruul (Ford Fiesta Rally4)
67. Cyrille Féraud-B. Manzo (Citroën DS3)
68. Alexander Villanueva-V. Ferrero (Citroën C3)
70. Norbert Herczig-R. Ferencz (Skoda Fabia Evo)
71. Kees Burger-R. Hamalainen (Skoda Fabia R5)
72. Jonathan Rieu-J. Escartefigue (Citroën C3)
73. Daniel Salin-B. Salin (Skoda Fabia R5)
74. Pauric Duffy-J. Case (Hyundai i20 R5)
75. Hélder Miranda-H. Pereira (Renault Clio RS R3T)
76. Jean-Christophe Guibert-L. Gracial (Ford Fiesta Rally4)
77. Alejandro Cachón-Jandrín (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
78. Álvaro Muñiz Mora-J. Martínez (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
79. Óscar Palomo Ortíz-J. Bouzas (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
80. Pedro Almeida-H. Magalhães (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
81. Roberto Blach Jr.-J. Vieitez (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
82. Josep Bassas Mas-A. Coronado (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
83. Ernesto Cunha-R. Raimundo (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
84. Delbin García-C. Barroso García (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
85. José Maria González-C. Cancela (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
86. Carlos Fernandes-Valter Cardoso (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
87. Alberto Monarri-A. Luis Vela (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
88. Miguel Campos-P. Lopes (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
89. Ruairi Bell-G. Parry (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
90. Ricardo Sousa-L. Marques (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
91. Santiago García Paz-N. Casal Vilar (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
92. Hugo Lopes-T. Neves (Peugeot 208 Rally4)
93. Kevin Guerra Rodríguez-D, Ojeda (Peugeot 208 Rally4)