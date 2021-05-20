Confira a lista de inscritos no Rali de Portugal

Veja todos os pilotos inscritos no Rali de Portugal, que esta quinta-feira se inicia.

LISTA DE INSCRITOS NO RALI DE PORTUGAL

1. Sébastien Ogier-J. Ingrassia (Toyota Yaris WRC) WRC

6. Dani Sordo-B. Rozada (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) WRC

7. Pierre-Louis Loubet-F. Haut-Labourdette (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) WRC

8. Ott Tänak-M. Järveoja (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) WRC

11. Thierry Neuville-M. Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) WRC

16. Adrien Fourmaux-R. Jamoul (Ford Fiesta WRC) WRC

18. Takamoto Katsuta-D. Barritt (Toyota Yaris WRC) WRC

33. Elfyn Evans-S. Martin (Toyota Yaris WRC) WRC

44. Gus Greensmith-C. Patterson (Ford Fiesta WRC) WRC

69. Kalle Rovanperä-J. Halttunen (Toyota Yaris WRC) WRC

21. Marco Bulacia-M. Der Ohannesian (Skoda Fabia Evo) WRC2

22. Esapekka Lappi-J. Ferm (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) WRC2

23. Mads Ostberg-T. Eriksen (Citroen C3) WRC 2

24. Teemu Suninen-M. Markkula (Ford Fiesta Rally2) WRC 2

25. Nikolay Gryazin-K. Aleksandrov (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) WRC2

26. Eric Camilli-F. Buresi (Citroën C3) WRC 2

27. Ole Christian Veiby-J. Andersson (Hyundai i20 R5) WRC 2

28. Martin Prokop-V. Chytka (Ford Fiesta Rally2) WRC 2

29. Georg Linnamäe Georg-V. Korsia (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5) WRC 2

30. Oliver Solberg-A. Johnston (Hyundai i20 R5) WRC2

31. Tom Kristensson Tom-D. Arhusiander (Ford Fiesta Rally2) WRC2

32. Yohan Rossel-A. Coria (Citroën C3)

34. Nicolas Ciamin-Y. Roche Yannick (Citroën C3)

35. Kajetan Kajetanowicz-M. Szczepaniak (Skoda Fabia Evo)

36. Egon Kaur-S. Simm (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)

37. Emil Lindholm-M. Korhonen (Skoda Fabia Evo)

38. Chris Ingram-R. Whittock (Skoda Fabia Evo)

39. Fabrizio Zaldivar-C. Barrio (Skoda Fabia Evo)

40. Gregor Jeets-A. Toom (Skoda Fabia Evo)

41. Niki Mayr-Melnhof-L. Welsersheimb (Ford Fiesta Rally2)

42. Armindo Araújo-L. Ramalho (Skoda Fabia Evo)

43. Bruno Magalhães-C. Magalhães (Hyundai i20 R5)

45. Ricardo Teodósio Ricardo-J. Teixeira (Skoda Fabia Evo)

46. José Pedro Fontes-I. Ponte (Citroën C3)

47. Bernardo Sousa-V. Calado (Skoda Fabia R5)

48. Miguel Correia-A. Costa (Skoda Fabia Evo)

49. Alberto Heller-M. Martí (Citroën C3)

50. Pedro Meireles-M.Castro (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)

51. Jan Solans-Rodrigo Sanjuan de Eusebio (Citroën C3)

52. Pepe Lópex-D. Vallejo Diego (Skoda Fabia Evo)

53. Paulo Neto-V. Hugo (Skoda Fabia R5)

54. Emilio Fernández-Ruben Garcia (Skoda Fabia Evo)

55. Diogo Salvi-J. Carvalho (Skoda Fabia R5)

56. Josh McErlean-K. Williams (Hyundai i20 R5)

57. André Villas-Boas-G. Magalhães (Citroën C3)

58. João Fernando Ramos-J. Janela (Skoda Fabia R5)

59. Jon Armstrong Jon-P. Hall (Ford Fiesta Rally4)

60. Martins Sesks-R. Francis (Ford Fiesta Rally4)

61. Sami Pajari-M. Salminen (Ford Fiesta Rally4)

62. Lauri Joona-A. Koponen (Ford Fiesta Rally4)

63. Martin Koci-P. Tesinsky (Ford Fiesta Rally4)

64. William Creighton-L. Regan (Ford Fiesta Rally4)

65. Raul Badiu-R. Fetean (Ford Fiesta Rally4)

66. Robert Virves-S. Pruul (Ford Fiesta Rally4)

67. Cyrille Féraud-B. Manzo (Citroën DS3)

68. Alexander Villanueva-V. Ferrero (Citroën C3)

70. Norbert Herczig-R. Ferencz (Skoda Fabia Evo)

71. Kees Burger-R. Hamalainen (Skoda Fabia R5)

72. Jonathan Rieu-J. Escartefigue (Citroën C3)

73. Daniel Salin-B. Salin (Skoda Fabia R5)

74. Pauric Duffy-J. Case (Hyundai i20 R5)

75. Hélder Miranda-H. Pereira (Renault Clio RS R3T)

76. Jean-Christophe Guibert-L. Gracial (Ford Fiesta Rally4)

77. Alejandro Cachón-Jandrín (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

78. Álvaro Muñiz Mora-J. Martínez (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

79. Óscar Palomo Ortíz-J. Bouzas (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

80. Pedro Almeida-H. Magalhães (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

81. Roberto Blach Jr.-J. Vieitez (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

82. Josep Bassas Mas-A. Coronado (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

83. Ernesto Cunha-R. Raimundo (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

84. Delbin García-C. Barroso García (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

85. José Maria González-C. Cancela (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

86. Carlos Fernandes-Valter Cardoso (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

87. Alberto Monarri-A. Luis Vela (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

88. Miguel Campos-P. Lopes (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

89. Ruairi Bell-G. Parry (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

90. Ricardo Sousa-L. Marques (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

91. Santiago García Paz-N. Casal Vilar (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

92. Hugo Lopes-T. Neves (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

93. Kevin Guerra Rodríguez-D, Ojeda (Peugeot 208 Rally4)

