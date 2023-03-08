Jogador de basebol leva 16 pontos após bolada na cara. Veja as imagens

Jogador de basebol leva 16 pontos após bolada na cara. Veja as imagens

Jogador dos Boston Red Sox teve de ir ao hospital. Evitou fraturas

O terceiro base dos Boston Red Sox, Justin Turner, da liga norte-americana de basebol, acabou o jogo contra os Detroit Tigers no hospital, precisando de levar 16 pontos na cara após levar uma bolada, após lançamento defeituoso de Matt Manning.

A direção da bola levantou questões sobre a intencionalidade da bolada, mas Manning desculpou-se.

"Foi um acidente, a bola escapou. Falhei no swing, tentei recuperar e simplesmente escapou", afirmou o jogador dos Detroit Tigers.

