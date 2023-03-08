Jogador de basebol leva 16 pontos após bolada na cara. Veja as imagens

Jogador dos Boston Red Sox teve de ir ao hospital. Evitou fraturas

O terceiro base dos Boston Red Sox, Justin Turner, da liga norte-americana de basebol, acabou o jogo contra os Detroit Tigers no hospital, precisando de levar 16 pontos na cara após levar uma bolada, após lançamento defeituoso de Matt Manning.

A direção da bola levantou questões sobre a intencionalidade da bolada, mas Manning desculpou-se.

"Foi um acidente, a bola escapou. Falhei no swing, tentei recuperar e simplesmente escapou", afirmou o jogador dos Detroit Tigers.

Boston Red Sox Third Baseman Justin Turner receives 16 stitches after taking pitch to the face.



This had to be intentional. Pitcher should be suspended and possibly charged with assault. That was a straight shot aim for the face. pic.twitter.com/eXGjdIrlY4 - John Anthony Castro (@realJohnACastro) March 8, 2023

Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I"m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact. The @RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing & I"m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible! - Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 7, 2023