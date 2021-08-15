Volta: os vencedores de todas as etapas e a evolução da camisola amarela
Rafael Reis (Efapel) foi o "rei" das etapas, mas Amaro Antunes (W52-FC Porto) conquistou a Volta a Portugal 2021.
Etapa / Vencedor / Camisola amarela:
Prólogo - Rafael Reis, Por (Efapel), Rafael Reis, Por (Efapel)
1.ª Rafael Reis, Por (Efapel), Rafael Reis, Por (Efapel)
2.ª Kyle Murphy, EUA (Rally Cycling), Rafael Reis, Por (Efapel)
3.ª Alejandro Marque, Esp (Atum General-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel), Alejandro Marque, Esp (Atum General-Tavira)
4.ª Frederico Figueiredo, Por (Efapel), Alejandro Marque, Esp (Atum General-Tavira)
5.ª Mason Hollyman, GB (Israel Cycling Academy), Daniel Freitas, Por (Rádio Popular-Boavista)
6.ª Ben King, EUA (Rally Cycling), Alejandro Marque, Esp (Atum General-Tavira)
7.ª Rafael Reis, Por (Efapel), Rafael Reis, Por (Efapel)
8.ª Kyle Murphy, EUA (Rally Cycling), Amaro Antunes (W52-FC Porto)
9.ª Mauricio Moreira, Uru (Efapel), Amaro Antunes (W52-FC Porto)
10.ª Rafael Reis, Por (Efapel), Amaro Antunes (W52-FC Porto)