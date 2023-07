Um Tour de bonificações ameaça agora ter a maior diferença do século

UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best young rider's white jersey (2nd L) and Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (C) cycle in the ascent of the Col de la Loze during the 17th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 166 km between Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courchevel, in the French Alps, on July 19, 2023. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

Fotografia: Thomas SAMSON / AFP