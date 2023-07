Tour: Pogacar coloca-se a 9 segundos da amarela de Vingegaard

INEOS - Grenadiers' Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski cycles to the finish line to win the 13th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 138 km between Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne in central-eastern France and Grand Colombier, in the Jura mountains in Eastern France, on July 14, 2023. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

