Vuelta: Roglic e a "incrível sensação" de vencer a primeira grande volta

epa07845438 (L-R) Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Team, second position; Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma, first position; and Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of UAE Emirates, third position, celebrate on the podium at the end of Vuelta a Espana cycling race, after the 21st and last stage of over 106.6km from Fuenlabrada to Madrid, Spain, 15 September 2019. EPA/JAVIER LIZON

Fotografia: EPA/JAVIER LIZON