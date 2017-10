Chris Froome vence prémio Velo de Ouro 2017

Tour de France 2017 winner Chris Froome of Britain poses with the Golden bike trophy he received during the presentation of the itinerary of the 2018 Tour de France cycling race in Paris France October 17 2017. The world's greatest cycling event will start from Noirmoutier-en-L'Ile on July 7 and will finish at the Champs Elysees in Paris on July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Fotografia: REUTERS/Charles Platiau