Giro: Roglic entre a má recordação da cronoescalada e as alegrias dos saltos de esqui

Spectators cheer as Jumbo-Visma's Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic and overall leader INEOS Grenadiers's British rider Geraint Thomas (Rear L) cycle in the last kilometers of the final ascent, during the nineteenth stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race, 183 km between Longarone and Tre Cime di Lavaredo (rifugio Auronzo) on May 26, 2023. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)

Fotografia: LUCA BETTINI