Giro: etapa da chuva não afetou João Almeida nem Rúben Guerreiro

The pack rides under the rain during the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2020 cycling race, a 258-kilometer route between Morbegno and Asti on October 23, 2020. - Heavy rain has interrupted on October 23, 2020 the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia following protests by the riders in the face of difficult weather conditions. Today's stage was planned to be a flat 258km ride between Morbegno and Asti but was cut back 100km after riders revolted when faced with pelting rain in the northern region of Lombardy. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP