Play-off e play-in da NBA estão definidos: saiba os confrontos

(FILES) In this file photo Meyers Leonard #0 of the Miami Heat blocks a shot by Jaxson Hayes #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter of a preseason game at American Airlines Arena on December 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida. - Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard was suspended from all team activities and facilities for one week on March 11, 2021 by the NBA for an anti-Semitic remark made this week while live streaming. The league also fined Leonard $50,000 and will require him to participate in a cultural diversity program. (Photo by Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP