NBA: Lakers vencem Rockets e ficam a um triunfo da final

epa08660325 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) reacts with Lakers forward Anthony Davis (L) and guard Alex Caruso (C) after the Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets in the second half the NBA basketball semifinal Western Conference playoff game four between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 10 September 2020. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Fotografia: EPA