Mac McClung espantou no concurso de afundanços. Ora veja o vencedor em ação

Mac McClung, dos 76ers, foi o grande vencedor do concurso de afundanços do All-Star Weekend.

Mac McClung's #ATTSlamDunk show as heard around the world!

"We are all Mac McClung tonight!"



The Cartoon Network Special Edition: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest premieres TODAY at 5pm on Cartoon Network

Every dunk by MAC MCCLUNG in his almost flawless victory at the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest



Tap the glass over 2 people: 50

360 windmill: 49.8

Double Pump Reverse: 50

540!!!: 50



And made every dunk on the first try

SHAQ: "He saved the dunk contest"