Insulto de James Harden resulta na sanção máxima da NBA

Estrela dos 76ers chamou o presidente da franquícia de "mentiroso". Terá de pagar multa de cem mil dólares

O caldo entornou entre James Harden e o presidente dos Philadephia 76ers, Daryl Morey e a NBA tomou medidas.

O jogador chamou o presidente de mentiroso e a NBA, após investigação, decidiu multá-lo em 100 mil dólares, o equivalente, ao câmbio de hoje, a 92.155 euros. É a pena máxima possível.

O jogador quer deixar a equipa e está a forçar a saída.