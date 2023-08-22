Insulto de James Harden resulta na sanção máxima da NBA
Estrela dos 76ers chamou o presidente da franquícia de "mentiroso". Terá de pagar multa de cem mil dólares
O caldo entornou entre James Harden e o presidente dos Philadephia 76ers, Daryl Morey e a NBA tomou medidas.
O jogador chamou o presidente de mentiroso e a NBA, após investigação, decidiu multá-lo em 100 mil dólares, o equivalente, ao câmbio de hoje, a 92.155 euros. É a pena máxima possível.
O jogador quer deixar a equipa e está a forçar a saída.
Here is the language from the CBA.
The rule is new and $100K is the maximum allowed.
The maximum player fine that may be imposed for (1) conduct or statements prejudicial or detrimental to the best interests of basketball, the NBA, or a team, or (2) violations of the tampering... https://t.co/8ox1pXSRZg
