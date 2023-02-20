All-Star Game da NBA: veja como Tatum fez história

Jayson Tatum, dos Celtis foi o terceiro a superar os 50 pontos num All-Star Game, igualando Anthony Davis e Stephen Curry. Neste fim de semana chegou aos 55 (um recorde) e levantou o Troféu Kobe Bryant para o melhor jogador.

55 PTS (NBA All-Star Game Record)

10 REB

6 AST

10 3PM



Jayson Tatum balled out to lead #TeamGiannis to the win and claim 2023 #KiaAllStarMVP!#NBAAllStar | @Kia pic.twitter.com/k4EXJHtTgz - NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

Jayson Tatum's jumper was cash all night.



55 PTS, 10 3PM, 71% FG#NBAAllStar x #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/RWI9jFXvgI - NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

Jayson Tatum lifts the Kobe Bryant Trophy for the #KiaAllStarMVP #NBAAllStar x #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/WSjac62fqs - NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

Only 3 players in NBA history have dropped 50 PTS in an All-Star game



Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WdpHfTgIbE - NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023