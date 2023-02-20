All-Star Game da NBA: veja como Tatum fez história
Tópicos
Jayson Tatum, dos Celtis foi o terceiro a superar os 50 pontos num All-Star Game, igualando Anthony Davis e Stephen Curry. Neste fim de semana chegou aos 55 (um recorde) e levantou o Troféu Kobe Bryant para o melhor jogador.
55 PTS (NBA All-Star Game Record)
10 REB
6 AST
10 3PM
Jayson Tatum balled out to lead #TeamGiannis to the win and claim 2023 #KiaAllStarMVP!#NBAAllStar | @Kia pic.twitter.com/k4EXJHtTgz
55 PTS (NBA All-Star Game Record)
Jayson Tatum's jumper was cash all night.
55 PTS, 10 3PM, 71% FG#NBAAllStar x #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/RWI9jFXvgI
Jayson Tatum's jumper was cash all night.
Jayson Tatum lifts the Kobe Bryant Trophy for the #KiaAllStarMVP #NBAAllStar x #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/WSjac62fqs
Jayson Tatum lifts the Kobe Bryant Trophy for the #KiaAllStarMVP #NBAAllStar x #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/WSjac62fqs- NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023
Only 3 players in NBA history have dropped 50 PTS in an All-Star game
Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WdpHfTgIbE
Only 3 players in NBA history have dropped 50 PTS in an All-Star game