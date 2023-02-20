All-Star Game da NBA: veja como Tatum fez história

Jayson Tatum, dos Celtis foi o terceiro a superar os 50 pontos num All-Star Game, igualando Anthony Davis e Stephen Curry. Neste fim de semana chegou aos 55 (um recorde) e levantou o Troféu Kobe Bryant para o melhor jogador.

