Tóquio2020: obras no traçado da maratona rondam os seis milhões de euros

Ainu tattooist Mai Hachiya wears a traditional Ainu robe with lipstick drawn around her mouth to recreate traditional tattoos commonly worn by Ainu women as she walks downtown in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, July 2, 2019. Some Ainu worry the new museum complex is mostly meant to burnish Japan's international standing ahead of the Olympics. "I think it's possible it could end up becoming a theme park," said Ainu tattoo artist Mai Hachiya. "People would come to see the dancing and other performances. It would be like a zoo." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon SEARCH "KYUNG-HOON AINU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.

Fotografia: REUTERS