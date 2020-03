Covid-19: suspensas as três primeiras provas da Liga Diamante de atletismo

Sweden's Armand Duplantis reacts as he clears six meters to win the men's pole vault final at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow 2020 athletics in Glasgow on February 15, 2020. - Sweden's Armand Duplantis set a world pole vault record of 6.18 metres at an indoor meeting in Glasgow on Saturday, adding one centimetre to the record he set in Poland. Duplantis, the 20-year-old who won silver at last year's world championships in Doha, cleared the bar with something to spare. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP