Liga dos Campeões de andebol: FC Porto derrotado pelo Vive Kielce na Polónia

epa09534693 Nicolas Tournat (L) of Lomza Vive Kielce and Pedro Veitia Valdes (C) and Ivan Sliskovic (R) of FC Porto in action during the EHF Champions League group B handball match between Lomza Vive Kielce and FC Porto in Kielce, south-central Poland, 20 October 2021. EPA/Piotr Polak POLAND OUT

Fotografia: EPA