Portugal-Suíça vai ter lotação esgotada

Portugal soccer team players (L-R) Joao Palhinha, Goncalo Guedes, Crisitiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Raphael Guerreiro during the training session at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal, 01 June 2022. Portugal will play against Spain, Czech Republic and Switzerland for the upcoming UEFA Nations League. JOSÉ SENA GOULÃO/LUSA

Fotografia: LUSA