Raphael Guerreiro deixou o Dortmund e negoceia há semanas com o rival

Internacional português de 29 anos terminou o vínculo com o Dortmund e está na mira do Bayern Munique

Raphael Guerreiro acaba de se despedir do Dortmund, mas há semanas que negoceia com um potencial futuro clube, o Bayern Munique.

O canhoto internacional português, de 29 anos, negoceia com o grande rival do Dortmund há semanas, segundo o jornalista Florian Plettenberg, da Sky Sport alemã. Este realça que as conversas foram ainda com a antiga administração, onde estavam Kahn e Salihamidzic, não sabendo se o novo presidente e futuro diretor desportivo vão dar seguimento às conversas.

Esteve no Dortmund sete temporadas, desde que em 2016 deixou o Lorient. Recorde-se que ao longo dos anos foram vários os jogadores de peso a trocarem o Dortmund pelo Bayern, como Gotze, Hummels ou Lewandowski.

Nos últimos anos, Guerreiro foi apontado a clubes como PSG e Barcelona.