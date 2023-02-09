Queiroz ansioso pelo desafio no Catar: "É o início de uma jornada especial"

Português foi anunciado como novo selecionador do anfitrião do último Mundial. Espera realizar os sonhos de uma nação sem ainda muita tradição no futebol de seleções

Carlos Queiroz foi anunciado na última terça-feira como novo selecionador do Catar. O português vai comandar o anfitrião do último Mundial até 2026 e as expectativas são altas.

"Quero expressar a minha gratidão pela oportunidade de partilhar a minha experiência com esta grande família. Este é o início de uma jornada especial, uma grande aventura onde queremos realizar os sonhos da Federação e dos adeptos do Catar. Obrigado!", escreveu o português, nas redes sociais.

Aos 69 anos, Queiroz vai experimentar o comando técnico de mais uma seleção, depois das aventuras por Emirados Árabes Unidos, África do Sul, Portugal, Irão (duas vezes), Colômbia e Egito.