Sindicato apoia Rúben Semedo:"Tem direito à defesa e presunção de inocência"

epa06552788 A Spanish Civil guard escorts handcuffed Villarreal player Ruben Semedo (L) of Portugal as he arrives to testify to a court in Liria, Valencia, Spain, 22 February 2018. Semedo, 23, was arrested on 20 February accused of injuries crime and illegal detention. The events in question allegedly occurred on 11 February when Semedo and another two people threatened a man with a gun and took his keys to enter his house and stole him money and personal belongings. EPA/MANUEL BRUQUE IMAGE PIXELATED AT SOURCE

Fotografia: EPA/MANUEL BRUQUE