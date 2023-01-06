Vialli e Mancini, dupla no campo e no banco: recorde o abraço especial dos dois no último Europeu

Vialli e Mancini, dupla no campo e no banco: recorde o abraço especial dos dois no último Europeu
Redação

Duo brilhou com a camisola da Sampdória, durante oito anos. Vialli regressou à seleção italiana por indicação do amigo e selecionador principal. No dia do falecimento da lenda do futebol transalpino, abraço entre os dois, na final do último Europeu, em Wembley, torna-se ainda mais especial

Mais Notícias

Outros conteúdos GMG

Mens Health

Próximo Artigo