Vialli e Mancini, dupla no campo e no banco: recorde o abraço especial dos dois no último Europeu

Duo brilhou com a camisola da Sampdória, durante oito anos. Vialli regressou à seleção italiana por indicação do amigo e selecionador principal. No dia do falecimento da lenda do futebol transalpino, abraço entre os dois, na final do último Europeu, em Wembley, torna-se ainda mais especial

One of the most beautiful moments. Luca Vialli and Bobby Mancini after the victory at the EUROs. Such a formidable force from their Sampdoria days, they reunited with the Azzurri and led them all the way. Eternally grateful Luca. pic.twitter.com/JouGimUlLA - Italian Football News (@footitalia1) January 6, 2023