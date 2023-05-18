Udinese cria camisola especial para o dia contra a homofobia
Camisola terá as cores do movimento LGBT+
A Udinese defronta no domingo a Lázio e irá a jogo com uma camisola especial, desenhada para celebrar o dia internacional contra a homofobia, bifobia e transfobia.
A camisola será em tons claros e ao meio, na vertical, terá as cores do arco-íris que representam o movimento LGBT+.
A camisola é da marca desportiva Macron.
