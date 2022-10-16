Susto nas Filipinas: relâmpago atinge árbitro a meio de um jogo

Redação

Charlie Panes apanhou um grande susto esta semana, enquanto arbitrava uma partida nas Filipinas. O árbitro foi atingido por um relâmpago, que acertou primeiro numa árvore, enquanto dirigia uma partida, sendo levado de emergência para o hospital. A sua evolução médica tem sido positiva e espera-se uma recuperação total.

Assista ao momento:

