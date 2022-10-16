Susto nas Filipinas: relâmpago atinge árbitro a meio de um jogo
Redação
Charlie Panes apanhou um grande susto esta semana, enquanto arbitrava uma partida nas Filipinas. O árbitro foi atingido por um relâmpago, que acertou primeiro numa árvore, enquanto dirigia uma partida, sendo levado de emergência para o hospital. A sua evolução médica tem sido positiva e espera-se uma recuperação total.
Assista ao momento:
A soccer match in the Philippines was interrupted when the referee was unexpectedly struck by lightning in the middle of the field. Luckily, the ref received medical attention, is in stable condition, and is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/XDYIfbEtk4
A soccer match in the Philippines was interrupted when the referee was unexpectedly struck by lightning in the middle of the field. Luckily, the ref received medical attention, is in stable condition, and is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/XDYIfbEtk4- NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 14, 2022