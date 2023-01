PSG deixa escapar vitória com golo aos 96 minutos

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (C) argues with Reims' players during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade de Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

Fotografia: Com Vitinha a titular, o PSG só no segundo tempo marcou, com Neymar,