Premier League revela calendário, jogos da primeira jornada e bola oficial para 2023/24
Campeão inglês Manchester City abre o campeonato, a 11 de agosto
A Premier League revelou esta quinta-feira os dias e horários dos jogos da primeira jornada, bem como o restante calendário e a bola oficial para 2023/24.
O campeão inglês, Manchester City abre o campeonato, a 11 de agosto (20h00), fora, frente ao Burnley.
Confira os jogos da primeira jornada e o restante calendário:
Primeira jornada
Sexta-feira 11 agosto 2023
20:00 Burnley v Man City
Sábado 12 agosto 2023
12:30 Arsenal v Nott'm Forest
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Brighton v Luton Town
Everton v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace
17:30 Newcastle v Aston Villa
Domingo 13 agosto 2023
14:00 Brentford v Spurs
16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool
Segunda-feira 14 agosto 2023
20:00 Man Utd v Wolves
-
Sábado 19 agosto 2023
Aston Villa v Everton
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town v Burnley
Man City v Newcastle
Nott'm Forest v Sheff Utd
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Brighton
Sábado 26 agosto 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Fulham
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Luton Town
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Nott'm Forest
Newcastle v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Man City
Sábado 2 setembro 2023
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Nott'm Forest
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Luton Town v West Ham
Man City v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Everton
Sábado 16 setembro 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Luton Town
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nott'm Forest v Burnley
Spurs v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
Sábado 23 setembro 2023
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Man Utd
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v West Ham
Luton Town v Wolves
Man City v Nott'm Forest
Sheff Utd v Newcastle
Sábado 30 setembro 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Brighton
Everton v Luton Town
Fulham v Chelsea
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Nott'm Forest v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Sheff Utd
Wolves v Man City
Sábado 7 outubro 2023
Arsenal v Man City
Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Nott'm Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Sheff Utd
Luton Town v Spurs
Man Utd v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Aston Villa
Sábado 21 outubro 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nott'm Forest v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Man Utd
Spurs v Fulham
Sábado 28 outubro 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Arsenal v Sheff Utd
Aston Villa v Luton Town
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Liverpool v Nott'm Forest
Man Utd v Man City
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Newcastle
Sábado 4 novembro 2023
Brentford v West Ham
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Fulham v Man Utd
Luton Town v Liverpool
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nott'm Forest v Aston Villa
Sheff Utd v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea
Sábado 11 novembro 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brighton v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Brentford
Man Utd v Luton Town
West Ham v Nott'm Forest
Wolves v Spurs
Sábado 25 novembro 2023
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Fulham v Wolves
Luton Town v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nott'm Forest v Brighton
Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Aston Villa
Sábado 2 dezembro 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Luton Town
Burnley v Sheff Utd
Chelsea v Brighton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nott'm Forest v Everton
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Terça-feira 5 dezembro 2023
Aston Villa v Man City
Brighton v Brentford
Everton v Newcastle
Fulham v Nott'm Forest
Luton Town v Arsenal
Sheff Utd v Liverpool
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
20:00 Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Quarta-feira 6 dezembro 2023
20:00 Man Utd v Chelsea
Sábado 9 dezembro 2023
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v West Ham
Luton Town v Man City
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Sheff Utd v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle
Wolves v Nott'm Forest
Sábado 16 dezembro 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Sheff Utd
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Fulham
Nott'm Forest v Spurs
West Ham v Wolves
Sábado 23 dezembro 2023
Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Burnley
Liverpool v Arsenal
Luton Town v Newcastle
Man City v Brentford
Nott'm Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Everton
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Chelsea
Terça-feira 26 dezembro 2023
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Nott'm Forest
Sheff Utd v Luton Town
Sábado 30 dezembro 2023
Aston Villa v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle
Luton Town v Chelsea
Man City v Sheff Utd
Nott'm Forest v Man Utd
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Everton
Sábado 13 janeiro 2024*
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Nott'm Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Luton Town
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle v Man City
Sheff Utd v West Ham
*Jogos a serem divididos nos fins de semana de 13 e 20 de janeiro
Terça-feira 30 janeiro 2024
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Fulham v Everton
Luton Town v Brighton
Nott'm Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Man Utd
20:00 Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd
Quarta-feira 31 janeiro 2024
20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
20:00 Man City v Burnley
Sábado 3 fevereiro 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Nott'm Forest
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Man City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Luton Town
Sheff Utd v Aston Villa
Sábado 10 fevereiro 2024
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Burnley
Luton Town v Sheff Utd
Man City v Everton
Nott'm Forest v Newcastle
Spurs v Brighton
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Sábado 17 fevereiro 2024
Brentford v Liverpool
Burnley v Arsenal
Everton v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Aston Villa
Luton Town v Man Utd
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
Nott'm Forest v West Ham
Sheff Utd v Brighton
Spurs v Wolves
Sábado 24 fevereiro 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Nott'm Forest
Brighton v Everton
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Liverpool v Luton Town
Man Utd v Fulham
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Sheff Utd
Sábado 2 março 2024
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Brighton
Luton Town v Aston Villa
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Wolves
Nott'm Forest v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Sábado 9 março 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Sheff Utd
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brighton v Nott'm Forest
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Luton Town
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Fulham
Sábado 16 março 2024
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Spurs
Luton Town v Nott'm Forest
Man Utd v Sheff Utd
West Ham v Aston Villa
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Sábado 30 março 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Man Utd
Chelsea v Burnley
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle v West Ham
Nott'm Forest v Crystal Palace
Sheff Utd v Fulham
Spurs v Luton Town
Terça-feira 2 abril 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Luton Town
Brentford v Brighton
Burnley v Wolves
Nott'm Forest v Fulham
West Ham v Spurs
Quarta-feira 3 abril 2024
Chelsea v Man Utd
Newcastle v Everton
20:00 Liverpool v Sheff Utd
20:00 Man City v Aston Villa
Sábado 6 abril 2024
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Newcastle
Luton Town v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Liverpool
Sheff Utd v Chelsea
Spurs v Nott'm Forest
Wolves v West Ham
Sábado 13 abril 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Sheff Utd
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Luton Town
Newcastle v Spurs
Nott'm Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Fulham
Sábado 20 abril 2024
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Nott'm Forest
Fulham v Liverpool
Luton Town v Brentford
Man Utd v Newcastle
Sheff Utd v Burnley
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Arsenal
Sábado 27 abril 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v Sheff Utd
Nott'm Forest v Man City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Liverpool
Wolves v Luton Town
Sábado 4 maio 2024
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Liverpool v Spurs
Luton Town v Everton
Man City v Wolves
Sheff Utd v Nott'm Forest
Sábado 11 maio 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Sheff Utd
Fulham v Man City
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle v Brighton
Nott'm Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Burnley
West Ham v Luton Town
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Domingo 19 maio 2024
16:00 Arsenal v Everton
16:00 Brentford v Newcastle
16:00 Brighton v Man Utd
16:00 Burnley v Nott'm Forest
16:00 Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
16:00 Liverpool v Wolves
16:00 Luton Town v Fulham
16:00 Man City v West Ham
16:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs