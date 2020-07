This handout image released by FC Barcelona on May 6, 2020 shows Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique wearing a face mask and gloves at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi near Barcelona on May 6, 2020. - Barcelona have confirmed their players will undergo coronavirus tests as La Liga's clubs begin restricted training ahead of the proposed resumption of the season next month. (Photo by Miguel Ruiz / FC BARCELONA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /HANDOUT/MIGUEL RUIZ/FC BARCELONA " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Fotografia: AFP