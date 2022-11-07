O programa completo do play-off de acesso aos oitavos de final da Conference League

Redação com Lusa

Programa do play-off de acesso aos oitavos de final da Liga Conferência Europa.

Primeira mão

Quinta-feira, 16 de fevereiro de 2022

Qarabag, Azb - Gent, Bel

Trabzonspor, Tur - Basileia, Sui

Lazio, Ita - Cluj, Rom

Bodo/Glimt, Nor - Lech Poznan, Pol

Braga, Por - Fiorentina, Ita

AEK Larnaca, Chp - Dnipro, Ucr

Sheriff, Mda - Partizan, Ser

Ludogorets, Bul - Anderlecht, Bel

Segunda mão

Quinta-feira, 23 de fevereiro

Gent, Bel - Qarabag, Azb

Basileia, Sui - Tranzonspor, Tur

Cluj, Rom - Lazio, Ita

Lech Poznan, Pol - Bodo/Glimt, Nor

Fiorentina, Ita - Braga, Por

Dnipro, Ucr - AEK Larnaca, Chp

Partizan, Ser- Sheriff, Mda

Anderlecht, Bel - Ludogorets, Bul

