O programa completo do play-off de acesso aos oitavos de final da Conference League

Programa do play-off de acesso aos oitavos de final da Liga Conferência Europa.
Primeira mão
Quinta-feira, 16 de fevereiro de 2022
Qarabag, Azb - Gent, Bel
Trabzonspor, Tur - Basileia, Sui
Lazio, Ita - Cluj, Rom
Bodo/Glimt, Nor - Lech Poznan, Pol
Braga, Por - Fiorentina, Ita
AEK Larnaca, Chp - Dnipro, Ucr
Sheriff, Mda - Partizan, Ser
Ludogorets, Bul - Anderlecht, Bel
Segunda mão
Quinta-feira, 23 de fevereiro
Gent, Bel - Qarabag, Azb
Basileia, Sui - Tranzonspor, Tur
Cluj, Rom - Lazio, Ita
Lech Poznan, Pol - Bodo/Glimt, Nor
Fiorentina, Ita - Braga, Por
Dnipro, Ucr - AEK Larnaca, Chp
Partizan, Ser- Sheriff, Mda
Anderlecht, Bel - Ludogorets, Bul