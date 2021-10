O impasse entre Coman e o Bayern que pode levar o extremo à saída

(L-R) Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos, Bayern Munich's French forward Kingsley Coman and Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Colin Dagba vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany, on April 7, 2021. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP