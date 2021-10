Nomeado para melhor jovem do planeta, Musiala admite: "A minha mãe leva-me ao treino"

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 18, 2020 Bayern Munich's German midfielder Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring the 8-0 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 in Munich, southern Germany. - Last Friday, March 5, 2021, Musiala signed a five-year contract -- his first as a professional -- with the club world champions, which he described as a "childhood dream come true". Just a week after his 18th birthday, Musiala signed the deal which will reportedly earn him five million euros (USD 6 million) per year. Germany coach Joachim Loew, who will step down after the European championships in July, reportedly plans to call up Musiala for World Cup qualifiers later this month. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Fotografia: AFP