Liga alemã presta homenagem às vitimas de covid-19 com minuto de silêncio

epa08430987 Bremen players leave the pitch after the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Bremen, Germany, 18 May 2020. The German Bundesliga and Second Bundesliga is the first professional league to resume the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. All matches until the end of the season will be played behind closed doors. EPA/STUART FRANKLIN / POOL ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

