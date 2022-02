Leipzig, de André Silva, vence Colónia e sobe ao quarto lugar da Bundesliga

Cologne's German defender Timo Huebers (L) and Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and FC Cologne in Leipzig, eastern Germany on February 11, 2022. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Fotografia: AFP