Kudus marcou e não se esqueceu de Atsu: veja as imagens

Ajax bateu Sparta de Roterdão, por 4-0. Último golo foi da autoria do ganês, que não esqueceu compatriota falecido no sismo da Turquia. Francisco Conceição entrou aos 78 minutos

Kudus' first ever free kick for Ajax and he puts it perfectly in the top corner. He can virtually do nothing wrong at the moment.



What a goal and what a lovely tribute for his friend Christian Atsu who sadly passed away in the earthquake in Turkey.



❤️ pic.twitter.com/JgIOlrhwOe - Marc Geschwind (@MarcGeschwind) February 19, 2023