Itália: resultados e marcadores da 21.ª jornada

In this photo of 29 Jannuary 2023, Napoli's supporters wave banners as they cheer during the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and AS Roma at the Diego-Maradona Stadium in Naples. - In Naples, in the bubbling Spanish quarters near the Maradona fresco, as in front of the stadium bearing the name of the Argentine idol, "Napoli campione d'Italia!" as the dream of the scudetto grows between "superstition" and the desire for "revenge" on the richer north of Italy. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP