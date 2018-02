Grécia condena 58 por jogos combinados

epa06551608 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) with Minister of Shipping Panayiotis Kouroumblis (L) and Minister of Justice Stavrow Kontonis (C) are seen during a debate in the plenary session of the Parliament in Athens, Greece, 21 February 2018. The Parliament debates prior to a vote late at night on whether two former prime ministers and another eight former ministers should be investigated by a preliminary committee for liability in the Novartis alleged bribery and money laundering case. EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Fotografia: EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS