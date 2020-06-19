Inglaterra: resultados e marcadores da 30ª jornada da Premier League

Resultados e marcadores da 30ª jornada da Premier League

Sexta-feira, 19 junho

Norwich-Southampton, 0-3 (49' Ings; 54' Armstrong; 79' Redmind)

Tottenham-Manchester United, (27' Steven Bergwijn) (81' Bruno Fernandes, g.p.)

Sábado, 20 junho

Watford - Leicester, 12h30

Brighton - Arsenal, 15h00

West Ham - Wolves, 17h30

Bournemouth-Crystal Palace, 19h45

Domingo, 21 junho

14:00 Newcastle - Sheffield Utd, 14h00

16:15 Aston Villa - Chelsea, 16h15

19:00 Everton - Liverpool, 19h00

Segunda-feira, 22 junho

Manchester City - Burnley, 20h00

