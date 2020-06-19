Inglaterra: resultados e marcadores da 30ª jornada da Premier League

Redação
Resultados e marcadores da 30ª jornada da Premier League
Sexta-feira, 19 junho
Norwich-Southampton, 0-3 (49' Ings; 54' Armstrong; 79' Redmind)
Tottenham-Manchester United, (27' Steven Bergwijn) (81' Bruno Fernandes, g.p.)
Sábado, 20 junho
Watford - Leicester, 12h30
Brighton - Arsenal, 15h00
West Ham - Wolves, 17h30
Bournemouth-Crystal Palace, 19h45
Domingo, 21 junho
14:00 Newcastle - Sheffield Utd, 14h00
16:15 Aston Villa - Chelsea, 16h15
19:00 Everton - Liverpool, 19h00
Segunda-feira, 22 junho
Manchester City - Burnley, 20h00