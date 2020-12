Inédito: Tigres sagra-se campeão da CONCACAF

Tigres' Andre Pierre Gignac (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Pumas during a Mexican Apertura 2020 football tournament match between Tigres and Pumas at the Universitario stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on August 22, 2020, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. - The tournament is played without spectators as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP)

Fotografia: AFP