Há mais dois membros no Hall of Fame da Premier League
Rio Ferdinand e Petr Cech distinguidos. Central notabilizou-se no Manchester United, guarda-redes foi figura no Chelsea e terminou no Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand e Petr Cech são os mais recentes membros do Hall of Fame da Premier League.

O central, que se notabilizou no Manchester United, foi seis vezes campeão inglês. Já o guarda-redes, que foi figura no Chelsea e que terminou no Arsenal, ganhou quatro títulos, todos em Stamford Bridge.

Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Patrick Vieira, Wayne Rooney, Ian Wright, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero, Sir Alex Ferguson e Arsène Wenger foram alguns dos jogadores e treinadores já distinguidos.

