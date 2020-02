FIFA testa inteligência artificial incorporada ao VAR

Referee Andy Madley checks the VAR screen to review his red card decision against Crystal Palace's English defender Joel Ward, for his challenge on Sheffield United's Irish defender Enda Stevens, but changes his mind and awards a yellow card, during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Selhurst Park in south London on February 1, 2020. - Sheffield Uintied won the match 1-0. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Fotografia: AFP