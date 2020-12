Eleição do novo presidente do Barcelona já tem data definida

epa08282882 (FILE) - General view of the Camp Nou stadium before the Spanish King's Cup round of 16 soccer match between FC Barcelona and CD Leganes in Barcelona, Spain, 30 January 2020 (re-issued on 10 March 2020). The UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on 18 March 2020 will be played behind closed doors in order to reduce mass gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Spanish La Liga soccer club confirmed on 10 March 2020. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA *** Local Caption *** 55835091

Fotografia: EPA