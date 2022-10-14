Distúrbios e detenções antes do dérbi de Hamburgo, veja as imagens
O St. Pauli recebeu esta sexta-feira o Hamburgo (3-0) no dérbi da cidade na segunda divisão alemã e o ambiente escaldou antes do jogo, com uma marcha gigantesca de três mil adeptos dos visitantes. Houve distúrbios e detenções
Hamburg fans ahead of their derby this evening vs St. Pauli.
( ️ @abendblatt_hsv)pic.twitter.com/cFVCp0bVPs
St. Pauli facing HSV in just over an hour. The first Hamburg Stadtderby in 2,5 years without any corona restrictions. Already seen some disturbing videos from outside the stadium with clashes between fans and police. #FCSPHSVpic.twitter.com/U19fP0B14n
St. Pauli facing HSV in just over an hour. The first Hamburg Stadtderby in 2,5 years without any corona restrictions. Already seen some disturbing videos from outside the stadium with clashes between fans and police. #FCSPHSVpic.twitter.com/U19fP0B14n- Nicolai Lisberg (@NicolaiLisberg) October 14, 2022
More footage of the troubles before St Pauli v HSV today pic.twitter.com/2PHemrhriK
More footage of the troubles before St Pauli v HSV today pic.twitter.com/2PHemrhriK- (@thecasualultra) October 14, 2022
HSV fans ahead of their derby against St Pauli pic.twitter.com/NTbit8YaWX
HSV fans ahead of their derby against St Pauli pic.twitter.com/NTbit8YaWX- (@thecasualultra) October 14, 2022