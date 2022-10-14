Distúrbios e detenções antes do dérbi de Hamburgo, veja as imagens

O St. Pauli recebeu esta sexta-feira o Hamburgo (3-0) no dérbi da cidade na segunda divisão alemã e o ambiente escaldou antes do jogo, com uma marcha gigantesca de três mil adeptos dos visitantes. Houve distúrbios e detenções

Hamburg fans ahead of their derby this evening vs St. Pauli.



( ️ @abendblatt_hsv)pic.twitter.com/cFVCp0bVPs - Get German Football News (@GGFN_) October 14, 2022

St. Pauli facing HSV in just over an hour. The first Hamburg Stadtderby in 2,5 years without any corona restrictions. Already seen some disturbing videos from outside the stadium with clashes between fans and police. #FCSPHSVpic.twitter.com/U19fP0B14n - Nicolai Lisberg (@NicolaiLisberg) October 14, 2022

More footage of the troubles before St Pauli v HSV today pic.twitter.com/2PHemrhriK - (@thecasualultra) October 14, 2022