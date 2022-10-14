Distúrbios e detenções antes do dérbi de Hamburgo, veja as imagens

Redação

O St. Pauli recebeu esta sexta-feira o Hamburgo (3-0) no dérbi da cidade na segunda divisão alemã e o ambiente escaldou antes do jogo, com uma marcha gigantesca de três mil adeptos dos visitantes. Houve distúrbios e detenções

